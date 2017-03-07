Trial begins for Franklin father arrested in death of 6-month-old

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – The trial begins Tuesday for a Franklin man accused in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Christopher Potts faces charges for battery resulting in death of a person under 14.

The baby was found unresponsive at an apartment in the 2000 block of Franklin Cove Court on Sep. 3 2015.

Prosecutors say Potts slammed his infant daughter on a mattress when he was upset.

Family members say Potts had previously slammed the child against a wall.

Autopsies revealed the child had skull fractures. The coroner’s office told investigators that the baby had contusions to the right side of her face and hemorrhages to the bridge of the nose and forehead. Her skull was also fractured to the back of her head. The preliminary cause of death was listed as homicide by blunt force trauma, according to documents.

