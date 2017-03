LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette Police Department has sent out an alert for residents over widespread 9-1-1 outages for AT&T customers.

The release, sent around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, describes the problem as “a large 9-1-1 outage in the Midwest Region” and says AT&T is aware.

Anyone trying to call 911 with an AT&T phone should contact their local police department.

There’s no word yet on when the outage may be resolved.

Outages have been reported as far as Texas as well.

