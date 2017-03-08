Brinks armored truck rolls over in fatal Fountain County crash

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One is dead and another is seriously injured after a Brinks armored car rolled over on U.S. 41 in Fountain County spilling money all over the roadway.

Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a rollover crash involving a Brinks armored truck near the intersection of U.S. 41 and U.S. 136 in Veedersburg.

Police say the driver was headed north on U.S. 41 when they believe the wind caused the driver to veer slightly off the roadway. Police believe the driver overcorrected trying to get back onto the roadway, causing the armored truck to flip over into a field.

Authorities said one person was killed and another was airlifted from the scene to Indianapolis. The identities of the victims involved in the crash will not be released at this time.

Officials have closed down U.S. 41 in the area near the crash, and a reconstruction team was called in to assist.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...