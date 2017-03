INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city of Indianapolis honored MS Awareness Week.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and others from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society turned the canal orange Wednesday.

Health officials say multiple sclerosis affects 2.3 million people worldwide, and 8,200 right here in Indiana.

