CPD: Man arrested after holding knife to woman’s head during argument

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s head during an argument.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were sent to the 4600 block of Breckenridge Drive around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, after reports of a suspicious person kicking down a door in the area.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 41-year-old James Bowling had left the area.

Police say as officers were searching for the suspect, a woman requested to speak with them to tell them that Bowling was intoxicated and cut her after he held a seven inch knife to her head.

Officers used a K-9 to track down Bowling, and he was found a short time later running into a dark area behind a mobile home. Once officers released the K-9, they were able to find him and arrest him.

Bowling was transported to the Columbus Regional Hospital where he was treated for a dog bite on his leg. After he was discharged, he was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces the following preliminary charges:

Battery

Criminal confinement

Intimidation with a deadly weapon

Interfering with the reporting of a crime

Resisting law enforcement

