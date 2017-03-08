Docs: Kokomo officer offered to drop off prescription, stole Fentanyl

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo police officer is facing a multiple charges after investigators said he offered to drop off a woman’s drug prescription and then stole part of the prescription.

Heath Evans faces felony charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit and possession of a narcotic drug. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for theft.

Investigators allege that Evans went to a woman’s home for a welfare check on Dec. 22, 2016. The victim said he left the residence after finding out she was fine, then returned and asked if there was anything else he could do for her. She said that he could drop off her prescription at the CVS Pharmacy at Dixon Road and Sycamore Street and that a friend would pick it up for her.

Evans agreed and then returned to the residence and gave the victim an unstapled pharmacy bag. The victim noticed that one box of Fentanyl patches were missing, as she usually receives two boxes. She said Evans said “that’s what they gave me.”

The victim then said that Evans asked her how to apply the patches and that she showed him how to do so.

Interviews with pharmacy workers showed no missing Fentanyl during the store’s daily audit.

Investigators also said that Evans took a urine test which tested positive for Fentanyl.

Online jail records indicate that Evans is currently not in custody.

He has an initial appearance in court on March 16.

The case is still under investigation.

