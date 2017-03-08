Final defendant in quadruple homicide sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The final defendant in a 2014 quadruple homicide on the city’s south side has been sentenced.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Samantha Bradley, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, received a 30-year sentence with six years executed and 24 years suspended.

As part of her sentence, Bradley will also be required to complete 400 hours of community service.

The prosecutor’s office said that on Feb. 20, 2014, Kennetth Rackemann, Valencia Williams and Anthony LaRussa and Bradley all conspired to rob Walter Burnell. However, over the course of the robbery Rackemann shot and killed Burnell, Rodemich and Sanchez. Willams also shot and killed Navarro.

The prosecutor’s office said with credit for three years Bradley has already served, she is expected to be released and placed on probation for four years.

