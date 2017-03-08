Former tax preparer sentenced after stealing over $300,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A former tax preparer was sentenced Wednesday for stealing over $300,000 from the U.S Treasury.

39-year-old William Brown of Indianapolis was sentenced to one year in prison.

“Filing fraudulent tax returns is stealing from the U.S. Treasury,” said Minkler. “My office will not look the other way when taxpaying citizens are victimized.”

Brown worked for Instant Tax Services as a tax preparer in the central Indiana area. According to officials, from 2010 until 2012 he filed 65 returns which inflated business income or losses, which turned out to be unauthorized earned income credits and refunds to his clients.

The IRS lost over $302,000 in total.

“I am proud of the work of our agents. IRS special agents work tirelessly throughout the year to protect taxpayers from tax refund fraud. Today’s sentencing is a reminder that taxpayers should be cautious of who they choose to prepare their tax returns,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent James Robnett.

Brown must pay $302,000 in restitution and serve one year on supervised release. After his sentence, he will be on home detention for six months.

