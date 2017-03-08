Greenwood man indicted on federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — United States Attorney Josh Minkler has announced federal charges against a man who illegally possessed a gun and ammunition.

31-year old Christopher Byrne was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon on Wednesday.

The charges stem from August 2016, after investigators originally believed he was planning a terrorist attack after finding guns and bomb-related chemicals on his person.

Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Seet released a statement saying:

We are pleased U.S. Attorney Minkler is holding Christopher Byrne accountable for his actions on August 15, 2016. We thank the Greenwood Police Department, the FBI, and the ATF for their hard work to protect the people of Johnson County from a dangerous felon like Byrne.

