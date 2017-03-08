IFD: 2 dogs die, 6 cats unaccounted for after early morning fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Fire Department says two dogs died and six cats are unaccounted for after an early morning fire Wednesday.

According to IFD, crews were sent to the 300 block of North Keystone Avenue around 1:15 a.m. after reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they saw fire and smoke showing from the back of the home.

The fire was reported under control 45 minutes later.

After investigation, crews learned there were no working smoke alarms.

The home was owned by two people who have lived in the home for three years.

IFD says seven cats were rescued by firefighters; two dogs died in the fire; and six cats were unaccounted for.

The total damage is estimated at $50,000.

IFD says the two people were lucky to escape the home fire. The couple told firefighters they were asleep in an upstairs room of the home, when one of the owners woke up to the smell of smoke and no working smoke detectors in the home.

“He covered his wife’s mouth with a t-shirt and guided her through the thick black smoke, down the stairs and out the front door,” Battalion Chief with IFD, Rita Reith said.

IFD says the woman grabbed a box of sleeping kittens on the way out.

The two told firefighters they were not sure what caused the fire, but they were having electrical issues earlier in the week.

The fire is under investigation.

