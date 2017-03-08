IMPD needs help identifying 2 men wanted for attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men wanted for attempted robbery.

According to IMPD, two black males entered the Cordant Pharmacy located at 3500 DePauw Boulevard on Jan. 6 at 6:09 p.m.

The first suspect is described as:

Black male

5 feet 8 inches

Right eye permanently closed

Was wearing all black clothing, black mask, pink latex gloves and a backpack

The second suspect is described as:

Black male

6 feet

Was wearing a black hoodies over a gray hoodie, mask, gray pants, gloves, and was armed with a black handgun

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...