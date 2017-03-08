IMPD needs help identifying 2 men wanted for attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men wanted for attempted robbery.
According to IMPD, two black males entered the Cordant Pharmacy located at 3500 DePauw Boulevard on Jan. 6 at 6:09 p.m.
The first suspect is described as:
- Black male
- 5 feet 8 inches
- Right eye permanently closed
- Was wearing all black clothing, black mask, pink latex gloves and a backpack
The second suspect is described as:
- Black male
- 6 feet
- Was wearing a black hoodies over a gray hoodie, mask, gray pants, gloves, and was armed with a black handgun
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.