Indiana lawmakers help build Habitat for Humanity home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers worked with volunteers to construct a house on the Statehouse grounds for the charity Habitat for Humanity.

The bipartisan group gathered Wednesday to assemble wall panels, which will eventually provide a home for a single mother in Indianapolis.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit group that relies on volunteers to help build homes for low income people. Habitat says homes are sold at an affordable price with an interest-free mortgage to people who are accepted into the program.

Democratic Senate minority leader Tim Lanane (LAN’-in) of Anderson says he helped hammer nails “not very straight and not very well” but that the job was getting done.

Legislators raised more than $50,000 for the project, which they say is the first of its kind at the Indiana Statehouse.

