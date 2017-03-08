Indianapolis getting another non-stop flight to Las Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis is getting another non-stop flight, Jane King at the Nasdaq reports.

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that starting in July there will be nonstop flights to Las Vegas.

Frontier Airlines will depart from Indianapolis International Airport to McCarran International Airport on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

“Our airline partners are investing in Indy, and we’re seeing that with the growth of nonstop flights and destinations,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “That investment is what contributes to the historic year we had in 2016, and increases the value the Indianapolis airport provides to the city and the state.”

In addition, Alaska Airlines will be joining Indy airport airlines in May, bringing a flight to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Southwest Airlines announced it will be adding a nonstop seasonal flight to San Diego from June through August.

And, Allegiant Airlines announced in January it will be bringing a nonstop flight to Austin, Texas year round.

Southwest and Allegiant Airlines currently offer nonstop flights to Las Vegas.

