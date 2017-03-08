Indy Parks offering over 400 summer jobs to local teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City of Indianapolis is partnering with Indy Parks to offer more than 400 jobs with a starting pay between $8 to $15 per hour.

According to a release, through Project Indy, teens in Indianapolis will have the opportunity to receive job training, internships, and employment.

“We have a lot of good paying jobs with dependable, flexible hours all summer long,” said Linda Broadfoot, Director of Indy Parks. “We know teens make huge contributions as lifeguards watching over our customers, or serving as day camp counselors helping children discover their own meaning of fun. These are big jobs, and we know the perfect candidates are out there.”

The available positions include:

Cashiers

Day camp counselors

Lifeguards

Program assistants

Pool managers

Concession attendants

Swim lesson instructors

Food monitor roles with the Indy Parks’ Summer Meal program

Free lifeguard training is also available for those 16-22. The free life guard certification session is March 10-12 and March 24-26. The training is at George Washington Community School Pool located at 2215 West Washington Street.

Click here to register or you can call at 317-327-PARK to register. You must complete all three days for one of the two sessions offered in order to receive certification.

To learn more about the positions, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...