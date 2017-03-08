Lawmakers to give back to community Wednesday

Related Coverage American Red Cross encouraging people to donate blood during Red Cross Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawmakers from all across the state will plan to give back on Wednesday.

They will partner with the American Red Cross for Red Cross month and a blood drive at the state capitol.

The goal is to collect at least 86 donations throughout the day and encourage the public to get involved.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who want to donate can sign up on site or online to expedite the process.

Also at the statehouse, lawmakers will participate in the first ever Habitat Build. They will join forces with Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for someone in the community.

They will volunteer all throughout the day. It is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 3 p.m.

