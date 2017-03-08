Local brewers collaborate to create beer for a special cause

She’s been an Indianapolis legend and beer authority for over 20 years. Scarlet Lane Brewing Company & Broad Ripple Brewpub are coming together to in a “Hangin’ Tough” collaboration to honor the one, the only, Rita Kohn. Here’s more:

Eilise Lane of Scarlet Lane and Jonathon Mullens of the Broad Ripple Brewpub brewed a Oatmeal Pale Ale with passion fruit and lemon to honor the longtime native and author of Indiana, Rita Kohn. Rita has a passion for beer and has authored several books including True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana. She has a strong presence in the beer community and has been reporting on the local beer scene for over two decades with Nuvo, thus earning the name Hangin’ Tough to honor her work in the beer community.

“It’s an honor to brew a beer for Rita. John Hill and Rita have been good friends for decades and the Broad Ripple Brewpub is really, really excited to work with Scarlet Lane and Nuvo to bring this beer to the public. We are excited to work with Nuvo through a creative grant to help Rita’s passion.” Jonathon Mullens

The proceeds from both keg and bottle sales will go to support a passion project of Rita’s through a creative grant presented to Nuvo. Local artist Amanda Keller designed the custom bomber labels that will be available at select Big Red Liquor locations, Scarlet Lane Brewing and the Broad Ripple Brewpub. Kegs will be distributed to bars and restaurants in Indianapolis and surrounding cities through Zink Distributing.

“Rita has been so respectful to myself, our brewery and our mission at Scarlet Lane. We are lucky to have her in Indiana and even luckier to have her as a beer authority in the local beer scene. She’s truly a living legend for many of us and it’s an honor that we can brew a beer in her name and use that to get a passion project off the ground. She deserves it more than anyone else.” Eilise Lane

Hangin’ Tough will be available on draft throughout Indianapolis and in 22oz bombers at select locations following two launch parties. The first launch will be March 15th at Scarlet Lane Brewing Company with Broad Ripple Brewpub and Girls Pint Out. This launch will also include the Indiana brewing documentary on the big screen, Hoosier Brew, featuring Rita, Eilise, and Jonathon. Tickets will be limited to the first 100 and include the movie showing, a 22oz bottle of Hangin’ Tough, popcorn, dinner from Broad Ripple Brewpub, and a pint for $27. You can get your tickets HERE.

The second launch happens in Broad Ripple at the Broad Ripple Brewpub on March 22nd as the pub brings back a local favorite for one night only; the crawfish pie dinner.

Stay tuned as Nuvo releases more information on bomber and draft beer locations. Local bars and restaurants can contact info@scarletlanebrew.com to reserve a 1/6BBL or 1/2BBL keg.

To learn more, visit www.ScarletLaneBrew.com, Broad Ripple Brew and SLB Twitter + Facebook.

