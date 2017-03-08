Local students to compete in national LEGO competition

A team of students in Franklin Township is preparing for the World competition of FIRST Lego League Robotics. The “Flashlights” are a team of fourth, fifth and sixth grade girls and boys from Thompson Crossing Elementary School and Franklin Township Middle School East. They were invited after winning a state FLL tournament in January. This is the first state win for Franklin Township!

Clayton Moore, Coach & Teacher, Thompson Crossing Elementary, and Nolan Fetters, 5th Grader, Thompson Crossing Elementary, tell us more!

ABOUT: FIRST Lego League focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) balanced with presentation skills to solve and explain real-world specific programs.

•The team participates by developing a solution to an identified problem (project explanation) and competing.

•Robot design and the programming of the autonomous robot to score points on a themed playing field (robot gaming) are other aspects of the competition and the team had to design, develop, program, test, and troubleshoot their robot.

As the Flashlights prep for the FLL World Festival, they are also on a mission to ensure every team member attends regardless of their ability to pay.

•GoFundMe.com/FTFlashlights has been setup in hopes of raising $10,000 for the 10 families, teachers and assistants to cover the four-day trip, competition registration, hotel, meals and travel.

Follow on Facebook @FTFlashlights and donate at www.gofundme.com/FTFlashlights.

