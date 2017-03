MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after authorities discovered a marijuana operation on his property.

The arrest happened in the the 4900 block of East 700 North Crawfordsville Road Wednesday morning just before 8:30 a.m.

Deputies seized 194 marijuana plants, 50 grams of hashish, two guns and $5,459 in cash.

41-year old Marvin Prather faces preliminary charges of cultivating marijuana, possession of a schedule for substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

