New Tarkington Park catching the attention of residents on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new and modern playground is catching the attention of many people on the north side of Indianapolis.

The new playground at Tarkington Park opened last December and cost millions of dollars. Some people believe the redevelopment is just the beginning for the neighborhood.

Many families got a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather Wednesday at the new Tarkington Park on West 40th Street.

“I think it’s pretty neat. It’s different I think as far as your typical park it’s an upgrade in a lot of ways,” said Ismail McCollum, parent. “I know the kids enjoy it a lot too and I like it myself.”

The new playground cost nearly $6 million and took more than a year to complete the project.

Ronnetta Spalding works for Indy Parks.

“We wanted this to be an inviting space for families here in this neighborhood as well as around the city,” she said.

From the vibrant colors to the landscaping, Spalding said the design was years in the making with feedback from the community.

The new playground features swings, tunnels, slides, a climbing wall, and event basketball courts.

“You know we’re still in winter so we can only imagine what it’s going to be like once we really hit spring once we get into the summer months,” she said. “We’re just excited for all the growth and all the possibilities here at Tarkington Park.”

Some business owners across the street feel the same way. Amani Tre Niner runs the Animation Art Studio.

“Well, as an artist it’s exciting because it’s a completely new way as to how a park should be built,” he said.

Tre Niner said he grew up just down the street from Tarkington Park. He’s now hoping new activities at the park will resonate with residents.

“Creating more of a community as oppose to an area with a new development is something I would like to see more of,” he said. “But nonetheless it’s still exciting to see the difference between the 90s in that area and now.”

Several groups are now working on the programing for Tarkington Park. Organizers are asking for feedback from the community. Click here if you would like to share your feedback.

Meanwhile, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place sometime this spring.

