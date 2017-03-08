Peyton Manning sends surprise text to Cubs’ star Bryant

MESA, Az. (WISH) – World Series Champions Chicago Cubs are continuing Spring Training in Mesa, AZ as they gear up for the 2017 season.

24-Hour News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun has been spending time talking to all the Cubs’ stars including outfielder Kris Bryant this week. Bryant was the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player and there’s no doubt that award meant a lot to him. But it was a message from another MVP that was one of the biggest highlights of his life…a surprised text from former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

“He sent me a text after we won (World Series) and I didn’t even know he knew who I was so kinda caught me off guard, but one of the best athletes of all-time sending his congratulations to me and my team. Completely blown away and he’s definitely someone I looked up to and all of us should. He did things the right way, just an unbelievable person, definitely one of my favorite texts I’ve ever gotten.” said Bryant.

WISH-TV is your local home of the Chicago Cubs.

