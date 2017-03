INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) РThe Steve Miller Band will headline the 2017 Carb Day.

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the legendary group known for hit songs like “The Joker,” “Abracadabra” and “Jungle Love” will play the annual concert on Friday, May 26 ahead of the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Set to open for the Steve Miller Band is the Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Carb Day, click here.

