Watch: Airport releases footage of actor Faizon Love allegedly assaulting man in baggage claim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport has released video footage of actor and comedian Faizon Love in an altercation with a man at the valet station on Tuesday.

Love is accused of assaulting another man in the baggage claim area of the airport.

It was around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon when Love came to the baggage-level counter to pay for valet services. Video shows Love involved in the incident.

Love was in court Wednesday morning, he is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor assault, Love’s attorney John Moore said he pleaded not guilty.

“There were some words exchanged, whatever, maybe something could have been avoided on both parts,” Moore said.

The surveillance video shows Love grab the valet by the neck, slam him face-first into the top of the counter, grab him again and toss him head first into the desk. Several other employees intervened and tried to keep the two apart.

“My client did try to back away from the situation, he was kind of overwhelmed, there were several individuals speaking to him about the situation,” said Moore.

Love told NBC4’s Dan Pearlman he didn’t remember parts of the altercation.

Love said he has a home in Columbus during the last year and was here to perform at the Funny Bone Comedy Club March 15.

