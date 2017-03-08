We Try It: Tracy and Amber go savory and sweet in the kitchen!

Oh, do Tracy and Amber have a new respect for our kitchen guests! Today on Indy Style, they’re the ones baking and cooking, as they share two recipes, one sweet, the other savory! (Plus, Firefighter Tim jumps in to help!)

Lemon Cool Whip Cookies (Amber says she made these for her daughter’s birthday one year! They could also be great for a party, an Easter gathering or just a fun day of baking!)

Just 10 minutes to bake!

Ingredients

• 1 box lemon cake mix

• 1 tub of Cool Whip (8 ounce)

• 1 egg

• ½ – 1 cup powdered sugar



Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Spray cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, cool whip and egg, until well combined.

3. Drop rounded cookie dough into powdered sugar and roll dough ball until completely covered. Set dough balls on cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart.

4. Bake at 350F for 10 minutes or until very lightly golden around the edges. Let cool. **Note: cookies will still be soft, but will harden as they cool. Be careful not to overbake!

5. Store at room temperature in airtight container. Cookies are best when eaten within a day or two of baking.

NOTES:

**These cookies can also be made using a strawberry cake mix and are equally as tasty! **Some oven temps vary. Today, we baked the cookies a little longer, about 13 minutes.

“Chews”

Cut biscuits in half and stretch the halves thin to about 5 or 6 inches across

Top them with cheese, ham, and/or scrambled eggs

Place the other biscuit half on top and pinch the edges closed as best you can, or use the tines of a fork to crimp the edges

(the more you can seal in, the less that will melt out)

Lightly spray a preheated waffle iron and place it in the waffle iron and press the iron flat

Cook 3-4 minutes or until it is golden brown and cooked through

