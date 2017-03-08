Workout Wednesday: Partner Salt Bag Workout

A partner workout that won’t leave you feeling salty! Firefighter Tim says working out with a partner can help keep you accountable to be there, not to mention being fun. It’s also a great way to spend time with someone and get in shape. And this workout really costs almost nothing. You only need an extra salt bag from a water softener or you can use a sand bag, medicine ball, or slam ball.

Partner Salt Bag Workout-

-Salt bag rotations

-Leg lift assists

-Push-up/dead lift

-Reverse lunge with salt bag pass

-plank touches

-under/overs

Rules-0:45 each station with 0:15 to switch time x4 rounds. Alternate partners each round.

