Workout Wednesday: Partner Salt Bag Workout

A partner workout that won’t leave you feeling salty! Firefighter Tim says working out with a partner can help keep you accountable to be there, not to mention being fun. It’s also a great way to spend time with someone and get in shape. And this workout really costs almost nothing. You only need an extra salt bag from a water softener or you can use a sand bag, medicine ball, or slam ball.
Partner Salt Bag Workout-
-Salt bag rotations
-Leg lift assists
-Push-up/dead lift
-Reverse lunge with salt bag pass
-plank touches
-under/overs
Rules-0:45 each station with 0:15 to switch time x4 rounds. Alternate partners each round.
Twitter: @firemantimcfd