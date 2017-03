INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died following a car crash on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Kessler Boulevard North Drive and Sylvan Road, near West 44th Street.

Police say the fatal crash involved two vehicles.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene now.

