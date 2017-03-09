2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in the hospital after a police chase that ended in a two-car crash.

The chase started after officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of South Temple Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of a stolen car.

According to Officer Jim Gillespie, as officers responded, they located the suspected stolen vehicle and while attempting to stop the car, a pursuit ensued. The pursuit moved northbound on State Avenue. As the suspect and police crossed the intersection at Washington Street against the signal, the suspect struck a nearby car traveling westbound on Washington Street.

According to IMPD, the suspect’s vehicle was inverted. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Both drivers were taken to the Eskenazi Hopsital, where the suspect is listed in serious condition, and the victim is listed in critical condition.

