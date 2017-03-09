Andrew Luck Skypes with fifth grade class

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO) – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck really made some students’ day this week.

Andrew Luck’s book club is reading “Number the Stars”, so Katie Akers’ fifth grade class at Carlisle Elementary School decided to read it too.

When the teacher and class reached out to Luck saying they enjoyed the book, he decided to Skype with them to discuss the book further.

The students even got to ask him questions themselves. While the students were a bit nervous at first, they were really excited and surprised by the Skype visit.

Luck told the children how much he enjoys reading and the students say they learned a lot about the importance of reading.

Susan Brooks provided video of the Skype interaction.

