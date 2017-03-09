Blackmon scores 23 as Indiana beats Iowa 95-73 in Big Ten

Indiana center Thomas Bryant (31) hangs on the rim after he dunked during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Iowa, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Indiana won 95-73. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Blackmon Jr. and Indiana buried Iowa under a barrage of long distance shots, and the Hoosiers used a huge second half to notch a 95-73 victory Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana (18-14) used the 3-pointer to turn a close game into a rout. It was 48-all before Blackmon, Devonte Green and Josh Newkirk combined to connect five times from behind the arc during a 30-11 blitz.

The 10th-seeded Hoosiers will next face second-seeded Wisconsin in the quarterfinals Friday night. Indiana was 3-10 in the Big Ten Tournament over the previous 10 years.

Indiana went 12 for 20 from 3-point range, including 6 for 8 after halftime. Blackmon scored 23 points and De’Ron Davis added 15.

Jordan Bohannon led seventh-seeded Iowa (18-14) with 24 points. The Hawkeyes entered the tournament with a four-game winning streak, including victories over Indiana, Maryland and Wisconsin.

Iowa trailed only 43-40 at halftime but was outscored 52-33 over the final 20 minutes.

Indiana went 16 for 30 from the floor and overcame nine turnovers in taking a narrow halftime lead.

The Hoosiers trailed 19-17 before Robert Johnson nailed back-to-back 3-pointers. Long jumpers by Green and Curtis Jones capped a 12-0 run.

Bohannon scored 15 points, all on shots from beyond the arc, and Isaiah Moss had five steals to keep the Hawkeyes close.

