Celebrate National Meatball Day with Mimi Blue Meatballs

Comfort food is exactly what we needed today! Susan Decker helps us celebrate National Meatball Day with dishes from Mimi Blue Meatballs.

About: Mildred (Mimi) Bluestein Kosene. “Mimi Blue”. Born and raised in Indianapolis. Back when downtown was the only town. When people got dressed up for the theater and restaurant dining was a luxury.

Mimi Blue Meatballs is a tribute to our mother “Mimi Blue” Kosene. Mimi was a Lady, endowed with manners, taste, and an easy social grace. She loved good food whether dining out or cooking for a hard-working husband and three sons. Every home-cooked meal had to satisfy the whole family, as well as any friends who often stopped by. Cooking was the way she brought us together, kept us healthy, and showed us Love.

At Mimi Blue, we make the kind of food Mimi cooked for us at home, but we serve it in the type of comfortable urban setting that Mimi so much enjoyed. Like Mimi herself, our meatball dishes are classics. Each recipe is rooted in culinary tradition, but refined for the modern palette. Have your Meatballs any way you choose. Mix meats, sauces and sides. Invent your own dish every time you visit.

To learn more, visit http://www.mimibluemeatballs.com/.

