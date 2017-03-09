Child crashes weather report, forecasts ‘farts and toots’

JACKSON, MS (WCMH) – A child in Mississippi crashed a TV weather report and made a couple predictions of his own.

WLBT meteorologist Patrick Ellis was doing his weather report during the 6pm news on Saturday when a child who was in the studio walked in front of the camera and started talking.

After a few seconds, Ellis asked the child to point at some of the weather on the green-screen map.

The child responded, saying, “Yeah there are farts everywhere, and toots… It’s crazy!”

A man then interrupted the child, grabbing him and carrying him off camera.

In a Facebook Live video the next day, Ellis explained that the child is the son of a lawyer who participates in a legal advice call-in show that airs after the news.

Ellis said it wasn’t unusual to see the child in the building on Saturdays.

“Not unusual, this actually happens all the time. We have seen him inside the station on many occasions.”

Apparently, this time around, the child decided he wanted to be on television. So, he ran from the station’s break room into the studio and ran in front of the camera.

