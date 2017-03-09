Coat Check Coffee now open on Mass Ave

Indianapolis’ newest coffee shop is open for business. Coat Check Coffee, owned and operated by Neal, Paul and Audreyalice Warner, has officially opened within the historic Athenaeum.

With strong, family-orientated roots, Coat Check Coffee welcomes people of all ages to enjoy the historic setting and discover Coat Check’s diverse offerings of beverages and pastries. The space includes quiet study corners and a more active main seating area.

“The family orientated atmosphere is what really makes Coat Check Coffee such a great space,” said Paul. “We think this is one of the most beautiful and historic parts of the city and are excited to watch our business grow in the community.”

With a strong focus on coffee, flavorings and treats made from scratch, the Warner family prides their new establishment on the use of these in- house elements for every featured item. In addition to filtered regular coffee, the shop will also feature a full menu of espresso drinks, a list of house-made flavorings, flavored teas from Spirit Tea and many pastry items.

“With Paul’s knowledge on pastry preparation and my history with coffee, we’re seeking to provide a level of in-house preparation not seen anywhere else in Indianapolis.”

While working as lead barista for Open Society, one of the city’s hottest new restaurants, Neal heard of the space opening and knew it would be a great location for the business envisioned by the family. He, Paul and Audreyalice then built Coat Check Coffee from the ground up.

Coat Check Coffee is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers are encouraged to use the entrance located at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and New Jersey St. For more information, visit coatcheckcoffee.com.

To learn more, visit:

Twitter: @coatcheckcoffee

Facebook: @coatcheckcoffee

Instagram: @coatcheckcoffee

