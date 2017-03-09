Delphi teen murder victim’s family to speak publicly

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – The family of one of the teenagers murdered in February along the Monon High Bridge Trail was scheduled to speak publicly for the first time on Thursday.

Indiana State Police announced Libby German’s family would join investigators in a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County courthouse.

At the time of the notification, ISP said there was not an update available on the investigation but that police would be available to answer related questions.

Sergeant John Perrine said a German family representative would field questions from the media but none connected to the investigation.

The entire event will be carried live on WISH-TV and streamed on WISHTV.com.

