DivaFest returns to IndyFringe for seventh year

Celebrate the accomplishments of women in the arts at this year’s 7th annual DivaFest, presented by Indy Fringe. Playwright Chelsea Anderson explains what’s in store for her production and what she hopes audiences will take away from it.

DivaFest 2017

March 10-12 & 17-19

IndyFringe Basile Theatre & Indy Eleven Theatre

• Performances: Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. at IndyFringe Indy Eleven Theatre.

• Description: A moment can continue to haunt you well after it has passed and reconciling that moment with the rest of your life isn’t always as easy as it seems. The memories that linger can be damaging, empowering, frustrating and glaring as they wash over you in the seconds before everything changes.

• Bio of playwright: Chelsea has worked with many fantastic theatres such as Indiana Repertory Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Forward Theater Company, Theatre LILA, Great River Shakespeare Festival, Madison Opera, and her own Nova Theatre, and has enjoyed many productions at UW-Madison (MFA in Theatre) and UIndy (BS in Theatre). Chelsea is a theatre professor and has led a variety of workshops and independent classes throughout her career working as an actor, director, dialect coach, playwright and producer.

IndyFringe, a 501(c) (3) arts organization, exists to encourage, support and assist independent artists by providing an accessible, affordable outlet that draws diverse elements of the community together and inspires creative experience through the arts. Founded in 2005, IndyFringe began as an annual performing arts festival and expanded in 2008 to also provide a year- round, low-cost performance and event venue. Today, the festival is an 11-day event that hosts 64 companies performing 384 times in up to eight different venues. More than a million people have attended events hosted by IndyFringe either during the festival or at the theatre. The organization works with artists of every experience level, style, ethnicity or background, providing both an innovative outlet for original and established work and a financial incentive to remain in Indianapolis. This, in turn, generates a rich culture of local authentic theatre.

To learn more, visit:

http://www.indyfringe.org/divafest/2017

www.chelseabanderson.com

