INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers are investigating after an elderly woman was found beaten Thursday morning.

IMPD says the woman was found in the 1500 block of East 73rd Street in the early hours.

Officers say an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com and click on this story for updates.

