(WISH) — Gerber has voluntarily recalled a product to due an undeclared egg allergen.

The company is recalling its Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups. While egg is listed as an ingredient, it is not listed in the “Contains” statement, leading to the recall. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk.

Only the cheese ravioli variety is affected. The product was distributed nationally.

No illnesses have been reported.

