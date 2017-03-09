In theaters this weekend, Kong hopes to dethrone Logan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As far a new releases go, this weekend they are pretty slim. Kong: Skull Island is the only film with a wide release this weekend.

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John C. Reilly all star in this PG -13 action flick.

In the film, a group of explorers get more than they bargained for when they come across several monsters, including King Kong during one of their expeditions. Instead of examining the uncharted island as planned, they are soon in a fight for their lives, defending themselves from Kong and the other monsters that inhabit the island.

King Kong will take on another popular creature as Kong: Skull Island hopes to dethrone last week’s number one film at the box office: Logan.

For more information, showtimes or to buy tickets for Kong: Skull Island or any other film currently playing in theaters, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...