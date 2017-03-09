Indiana bill could give domestic violence victims ‘new tool’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domestic violence victim advocates and some lawmakers say an Indiana bill will allow victims to regain some power by giving them a way to legally separate their cellphone plan from their abuser.

The proposal allows victims of domestic abuse, child abuse or harassment who obtain a protection order to also ask the court to transfer sole control of the account and phone number to them.

Bill sponsor Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem said Thursday it would allow people to keep their phone number and maintain connection to their support network.

Advocates say it gives victims a “new tool” to keep some control. It also prevents the abuser from tracking locations.

The Senate unanimously approved the bill and it is scheduled for a House committee hearing later this month.

