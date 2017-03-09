ISP: Please avoid duplicating your tip in Delphi double murder investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – The investigation into the Feb. murders of Abby Williams and Libby German continues.

Indiana State Police said they have received more than 11,000 tips related to the case. However, police are now advising the public to avoid duplicating your tip.

ISP said every tip is reviewed and evaluated before it is assigned to one of the investigative teams. Police have said that because investigators do not contact those providing the information, the individual with the tip contacts the tip line a second time with the exact same information. This requires the screener to re-enter the data for the same information, leading to more work and effort.

Those with information related to the case are still encouraged to contact the tip line at 844-459-5786. Tips can also be sent to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

