Last chance to get free Girl Scout Cookies for donating blood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday is the last chance to get free Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies for donating blood.

The Girl Scouts of America partnered with the Indiana Blood Center for “Thin Mint Thursdays.”

“Blood donors know that cookies are always waiting for them after they’ve done their good deed, and who wouldn’t love a Thin Mint?” said Deana Potterf, chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. “Community service is at the core of Girl Scouts’ mission, so Thin Mint Thursday is a perfect partnership for our organization and the Indiana Blood Center.”

Those who donate blood will get a free package of cookies.

“Girl Scout Cookies are special and we love this opportunity to give them to our loyal donors. It also gives us a chance to showcase the Girl Scouts’ commitment to community service and leadership development,” said Andrea L. Fagan, director of public relations and marketing for Indiana Blood Center.

Indiana Blood Center must see 500 donors every day in order to meet the needs of hospital patients.

The blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to see the locations for the blood centers and how you can make an appointment or call 800-532-4722.

