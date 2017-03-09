Man accused of holding 8 women captive in million dollar mansion

ATLANTA (KRON) — Eight women were rescued after being held captive in an Atlanta-area mansion, according to police.

Police say they rescued the women after one of the captives called 911 and said she was there to work as a dancer and her boss threatened to kill her if she left.

“I’m in a very bad situation and I need to get out. It’s a house full of girls and if I try to leave he’ll kill me,” she told dispatch.

Police arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts, who faces charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

The woman told police she met Roberts on a website and that he had recently forced her to get plastic surgery.

Four of the women are receiving victims’ assistance; the others have returned to their homes or are staying with friends. They range in age from 19 to 23.

Roberts was in jail, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

