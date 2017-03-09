Man with federal warrant surrenders after 2-hour standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police took a man into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff inside a Fort Wayne home Thursday morning.

Around 8:25 a.m., police were called a home on the 1800 block of Lake Avenue. Officials said later that the FBI went to the white two-story house next door to Sunshine Laundry and Drycleaning to serve a federal warrant, but the man inside retreated and barricaded himself in.

After that development, agents called in the Fort Wayne Police Department to secure the scene and the Allen County SWAT team to assist. The police department’s hostage negotiation team worked for more than an hour to persuade the man from the home, police said.

Around 10:15 a.m., he surrendered peacefully, police said. He was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. Police said the man was placed under medical care for an evaluation. He was not identified and it’s not clear what charges he faces.

Police did not have to use any flash bangs or force entry during the standoff.

“When we respond to these situations, we have every level of protection necessary because we don’t know what the response will be from individual,” Officer Michael Joyner, spokesman for the FWPD, said. “Certainly we try to communicate and if they’re willing to talk to us, we’re willing to take the time to speak with them. That’s usually a successful conclusion to incidents. Should it not go that way, we have a tactical team here to make tactical entry and to handle any other circumstance that might arise.”

