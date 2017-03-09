Police in Shelbyville investigating shooting

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Shelbyville are investigating a Thursday morning shooting.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of East Taylor Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, officers heard a man yelling for help. Officers then discovered the man had been shot in the upper right thigh and wrapped a towel around the wound.

Police said the victim described the shooter as a male who used some type of handgun.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511.

