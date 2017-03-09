South Korea’s disgraced president booted from power by court

Associated Press Published:
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. Sensing history, hundreds of people gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached South Korean President Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment, Park Geun-hye." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court has ruled to formally end impeached President Park Geun-hye’s rule.

Friday’s historic, unanimous verdict by the eight-judge panel means that Park is South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be ousted early from office since democracy came to the country in the late 1980s.

Parliament impeached Park in December after millions took to the streets calling for her resignation over an explosive political scandal involving her and her confidante.

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose her successor.

