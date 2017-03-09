South Korea’s disgraced president booted from power by court

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court has ruled to formally end impeached President Park Geun-hye’s rule.

Friday’s historic, unanimous verdict by the eight-judge panel means that Park is South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be ousted early from office since democracy came to the country in the late 1980s.

Parliament impeached Park in December after millions took to the streets calling for her resignation over an explosive political scandal involving her and her confidante.

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose her successor.

