Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with an Irish menu and restaurant that’s kid-friendly! Brian Graham, President/Owner, Four Day Ray Brewing, and Executive Chef Andrew Miller, Four Day Ray Brewing, make us their version of Fish-n-Chips, otherwise known as “Drunken Dory,” along with an “Irish Breakfast,” that consists of corn beef, red potato & cabbage hash and a fried egg.)

Drunken Dory

Ingredients

1# plain flour

1# white rice flour or corn starch, plus extra for dusting

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp honey

24oz vodka

24oz FDR Blonde or a lager

2-3 liters oil (for frying)

4 large cod fillets roughly 5oz apiece

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Thick slices of lemon for garnish

Instructions

Add plain flour, rice flour and baking powder into a bowl.

Mix the honey and vodka stir and add to the flour to create a batter mix. Stir the Blonde or lager into the batter until just combined. It doesn’t matter if the consistency is a little lumpy.

The most important thing is to open the lager just before stirring and transferring to the thermo whip or isi foamer, to retain as many bubbles as possible.

Transfer the batter into whip. Charge the whip with three CO₂charges and put it in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Rinse the fillets and dry them with kitchen paper. Season well, then dust with rice flour. (This ensures the batter sticks to the fillets.) Shake off any extra flour.

Shake the whip vigorously, then squirt the batter into a medium-sized bowl, enough to cover a fillet. (Don’t squirt out too much: the batter begins to lose its bubbles as soon as it leaves the whip.) Dip the fillet into the foamy batter. When it is completely coated, lower the fillet into the hot oil

Let the fish cook until it is a deeper golden brown, then remove it from the oil. Use a digital thermometer to check it is cooked: insert the probe into the thickest part of the fish – once it reads 140F the fillet should be set aside so that the residual heat will cook it to a temperature of 145°F.

Serve with lemon.

Irish Breakfast

Ingredients

16 ea large eggs

2 lbs red potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes

3 cups cubed cooked corned beef (1/4-inch cubes)

1 cup finely chopped cooked cabbage

1⁄2 cup whipping cream or 1⁄2 cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

8 parsley sprigs

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

Fresh ground pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

Instructions

Heat a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes; boil until cooked but still slightly resistant when pierced with a fork, 7-10 minutes. Drain well.

Place the potatoes, corned beef, cabbage, cream, chopped parsley, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Mix well.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4-5 minutes. Add the potato mixture to the onions; mix well.

Cook hash, flattening with a spatula as it cooks, over medium-high heat until a slight crust forms on the bottom, about 10 minutes. Occasionally run the spatula around the edges of the skillet to keep the potatoes from sticking. Turn the mixture over; cook, stirring often, until crusty and browned, about 14 minutes. Serve on a platter or in ramekins. Cook eggs to desired temp and place on top of hash.

