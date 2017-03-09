State superintendent announces eLearning Grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – 32 school districts have been awarded money to improve the way they use and teach students about technology. Wednesday, State Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick announced $2.3 million dollars in digital learning grants.
Half of the 64 districts that applied will now receive up to $75,000 each to use in several ways to boost technology education.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, the grant is to provide professional development, developing content and expectations, creating avenues for parent and student communication and for buying new technology. To receive the grant applications, you had to be accepted after a two-step process that included a proposal pitch by each district.
The 32 districts who received the grant were told they were chosen on Tuesday with a formal announcement of McCormick Wednesday. McCormick’s office says the money awarded through the eLearning Grant is nearly a half million dollars more than last year.
The following 32 school districts are recipients of 2017 Digital Learning Grants:
- Barr-Reeve Community School
- Batesville Community School Corporation
- Brown County Schools
- CSC of Southern Hancock County
- Delaware Community School Corporation
- East Allen County Schools
- East Washington School Corporation
- Elkhart Community School
- Eminence Community Schools
- Fayette County School Corporation
- Jennings County School Corporation
- La Porte Community School Corporation
- Loogootee Community Schools
- Maconaquah School Corporation
- MSD of Decatur Township
- MSD of Mt. Vernon
- MSD of Steuben County
- Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation
- Northwest Allen County Schools
- Portage Township Schools
- Richland Bean-Blossom CSC
- Salem Community Schools
- Scott County School District 1
- South Vermillion Community Schools
- Southwest Dubois County Schools
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools
- Switzerland County School Corp
- Tippecanoe School Corporation
- Tipton Community Schools
- Warsaw Community Schools
- Wawasee Community School Corporation
- Yorktown Community Schools