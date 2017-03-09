State superintendent announces eLearning Grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – 32 school districts have been awarded money to improve the way they use and teach students about technology. Wednesday, State Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick announced $2.3 million dollars in digital learning grants.

Half of the 64 districts that applied will now receive up to $75,000 each to use in several ways to boost technology education.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, the grant is to provide professional development, developing content and expectations, creating avenues for parent and student communication and for buying new technology. To receive the grant applications, you had to be accepted after a two-step process that included a proposal pitch by each district.

The 32 districts who received the grant were told they were chosen on Tuesday with a formal announcement of McCormick Wednesday. McCormick’s office says the money awarded through the eLearning Grant is nearly a half million dollars more than last year.

The following 32 school districts are recipients of 2017 Digital Learning Grants:

Barr-Reeve Community School

Batesville Community School Corporation

Brown County Schools

CSC of Southern Hancock County

Delaware Community School Corporation

East Allen County Schools

East Washington School Corporation

Elkhart Community School

Eminence Community Schools

Fayette County School Corporation

Jennings County School Corporation

La Porte Community School Corporation

Loogootee Community Schools

Maconaquah School Corporation

MSD of Decatur Township

MSD of Mt. Vernon

MSD of Steuben County

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation

Northwest Allen County Schools

Portage Township Schools

Richland Bean-Blossom CSC

Salem Community Schools

Scott County School District 1

South Vermillion Community Schools

Southwest Dubois County Schools

Spencer-Owen Community Schools

Switzerland County School Corp

Tippecanoe School Corporation

Tipton Community Schools

Warsaw Community Schools

Wawasee Community School Corporation

Yorktown Community Schools

