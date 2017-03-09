Two Florida students arrested in plot to bomb high school

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) —Two Florida high school students were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of plotting to bomb Newsome High School, according to authorities.

The juveniles were seen drawing a diagram that pictured a bomb inside the school’s courtyard.

The diagram and a manual for an unknown firearm were discovered at a McDonald’s nearby.

A witness found the diagram and was worried someone may have placed or planned to place a bomb on the school’s campus.

Two teens in surveillance video matched the witness’ description.

Authorities located the young men, ages 15 and 16, who confessed to creating the diagram and leaving it on the table.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and face felony bomb threat charges.

