Using pedal power for a good cause

Start cycling….. we’re learning more about a big event coming up in June that’s for EVERYONE, not just avid cyclists. Here’s more:

• Location: Butler University

• Rebrand from 24 Hours of Booty to 24 Indianapolis

• Registration is open now

• New walking element is part of the event

To learn more, visit:

• https://www.24foundation.org

• https://www.facebook.com/24Foundation/?fref=ts

• Logo link for 24 Foundation: https://www.24foundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/24_Foundation_Logotype_rgb-1.png

• Event photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/24hoursofbooty/sets/72157669507095470

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...