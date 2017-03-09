Using pedal power for a good cause

Start cycling….. we’re learning more about a big event coming up in June that’s for EVERYONE, not just avid cyclists. Here’s more:
• Location: Butler University
• Rebrand from 24 Hours of Booty to 24 Indianapolis
• Registration is open now
• New walking element is part of the event
To learn more, visit:
• https://www.24foundation.org
• https://www.facebook.com/24Foundation/?fref=ts
• Logo link for 24 Foundation: https://www.24foundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/24_Foundation_Logotype_rgb-1.png
• Event photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/24hoursofbooty/sets/72157669507095470