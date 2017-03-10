$435M Powerball jackpot winner to be announced Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The winner of the $435 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to the Hoosier Lottery, and the news will be made public late Monday afternoon.

The press conference takes place at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, 2820 N. Meridian St., in Indianapolis where officials will announce the winner of the multimillion-dollar jackpot..

The winning ticket was purchased in Lafayette at the Super Test on the corner of Sagamore Parkway and State Road 38.

Employees are the store were feeling like winners too; the store will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

This jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...