Carmel High School students take district to court over pro-choice sign

CARMEL, Ind (WISH) – A Carmel High School group is taking its district and principal to court over a pro-choice sign.

The group, United Voices, said it was denied by Carmel High School to hang its message to inform students about a range of options from abortion to adoption.

“We teach our kids not to stick their hands in fire, we don’t teach them about sex, and their own bodies,” Carmel parent, Judith Waslk said. “There has to be an open discussion.”

The discussion started this fall after a pro-life sign went up at Carmel High School. Students were asked to take it down.

In January, the district changed its sign policy. Since the pro-life sign was already approved, the group, Carmel Teen for Life, was allowed to hang the sign for 10 days last month.

Now, United Voices, wants to hang a pro-choice sign, and is working with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“We’re seeking an injunction which would require the school to extend the same opportunity that was offered to the other student group,” ACLU attorney Jan Mensz said.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday. It asks a judge to allow the students to hang their sign for 10 school days.

“We feel like this is a pretty clear cut case of viewpoint discrimination in violation of the first amendment,” Mensz said.

Carmel Clay Schools said its decision is tied to its new policy which went into effect Jan. 3, and hasn’t seen a sign draft, or club logo.

Voices United didn’t become a student club until February 28th and has still not completed the necessary requirements to post signs in the high school…It is our responsibility to enforce these new signage rules equitably among our more than 150 student clubs at the high school.”

No matter the outcome, parents 24-Hour News 8 talked to like to see this discussion for their kids.

“This is not just a pro-choice, but women’s right, but also if a man is involved he has a choice as to what is there to do,” Carmel parent, Lily Hawkins said.

The pro-life group, Carmel Teens for Life is watching this case. A spokesperson said this situation is different because when they applied to hang a sign, the rules weren’t the same.

And the group has accepted the new school rules, saying in part:

Carmel Teens for Life will no longer be able to hang pro-life posters, neither will anyone else. It is the right of the school administration to change their policies as long as they apply equally to everyone.”

As for the other group, the ACLU hopes to reach a decision within a month.

Read the suit here:

