Celebrity dancers to learn which couple will win ‘Riley Children’s Choice Award’

Related Coverage Celebrity dancers competing in fundraiser at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Celebrity dancers and their professional dance partners are teaming up to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children. It’s called the “Reason to Dance, Reason for Hope” gala.

In February, the dancers performed for kids at Riley, and on Friday the community will learn which couple will win the “Riley Children’s Choice Award.”

The event is nearly sold out and organizers are on their way of reaching their $100,000 goal. The money raised goes toward the Child Life program and research.

It’s starts Friday at 6 p.m. at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...